Romania: over 800 payment terminals sell Bitcoin

This is the result of the partnership between ATM operator Bitcoin Romania and terminal network operator ZebraPay.

In May 2014, Bitcoin Romania partnered CoinTrader, a Canadian Bitcoin exchange that supplies their Bitcoins for sale. The exchange is operated by Bitcoiniacs, a cryptocurrency ATM provider. Bitcoiniacs enable the RON-Bitcoin purchasing process, with an additional fee required when using a terminal or Bitcoin ATM. They conduct similar operations in Singapore, UK and Japan.

The Romanian terminals chosen by Bitcoiniancs are ZebraPay branded. They have over 1,000 units operating in Central and Eastern Europe, capable of paying insurance, phone and utility bills, and for gift cards, flight tickets, the lottery or video games.

Jackson Warren, one of the co-founders of the CoinTrader exchange and Bitcoiniacs, informs that customers who want to buy Bitcoin from the terminals select BitCoin Romania, and then either enter their Bitcoin address, or a shortened btcaddr.es address, then insert money and press the “buy” button.

The coins are sent instantly to their wallet. The fee is 4%, and up to RON 5,000 (nearly USD 1,400) can be bought,” explains Jackson Warren, one of the co-founders of the CoinTrader exchange, as well as the Bitcoiniacs.