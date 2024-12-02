Romania: F64 to accept Bitcoin payments

Marian Alecsiu, CEO F64, has claimed that Romanians prefer cash payments to the detriment of online or card payments. He has added that the company’s registered sales via POS/online card payments amount to around 20%, the same source reports, citing wall-street.ro news agency.

Over 2,200 customers have transacted 3,343 Bitcoin worth over EUR 1.3 million (RON 5.9 million) via BTCxchange.ro digital currency platform since December 2013.