RocketFuel, Sila partner to boost blockchain payments technology

The partnership will see RocketFuel’s ecommerce blockchain based checkout technology platform, join Sila build-in digital wallet with linked bank-account in a bit to reach new customers and sales channels.

RocketFuel is developing a checkout solution focused on customer data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods online without expositing spending credentials and other personal data to third parties.

Sila provides Banking and Payments Infrastructure-as-a-Service. Its regulated payments and banking API uses a built-in stablecoin called SILA to move money between user accounts. Currently available on the Ethereum public blockchain, SILA is an ERC-20 token pegged 100:1 to the US dollar, with funds held by an FDIC member bank.