RocketFuel joins forces with AvecPay





RocketFuel's payment solution leverages blockchain technology to overcome the challenges posed by market volatility. Utilising stablecoins enables the conversion of cryptocurrencies into FIAT currencies. This approach is aimed at empowering merchants to conduct transactions without worrying about the fluctuations in crypto values.



Besides working with RocketFuel’s crypto payment solution, AvecPay will be launching an online marketplace where merchants anywhere can place their products and get paid in crypto.



RocketFuel works with several partners around the world, enabling their merchants to accept Bitcoin and over 150 cryptocurrencies, to do payouts and B2B cross-border payments. The press release highlights that the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in Latin America demonstrates the demand for faster, more secure, and cost-effective payment methods.











About RocketFuel





In November 2022, RocketFuel



According to the press release, RocketFuel’s $Rpay token is the backbone of the RocketFuel loyalty program and would be used as a means of payment for offers in the loyalty program and elsewhere. This program was developed in collaboration with several payment processing partners that collectively process billions of payment transactions for shoppers each month. This is done by ensuring maximum distribution and utility for the $Rpay token across millions of members of the loyalty program. With this launch, merchants and shoppers are both expected to benefit from the crypto payment loyalty program.

Based in the US, RocketFuel is a global provider of payment solutions via ACH bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. The company intends to provide online shoppers with an easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and more than 150 cryptocurrencies. Its payout services allow businesses to distribute funds to customers or partners, simplifying processes and increasing efficiency. For businesses involved in cross-border transactions, its B2B cross-border crypto payment solution aims to offer a secure and cost-effective way to send and receive payments internationally.In November 2022, RocketFuel announced the launch of its loyalty token ($Rpay), which was developed in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, one of its merchant processing partners.According to the press release, RocketFuel’s $Rpay token is the backbone of the RocketFuel loyalty program and would be used as a means of payment for offers in the loyalty program and elsewhere. This program was developed in collaboration with several payment processing partners that collectively process billions of payment transactions for shoppers each month. This is done by ensuring maximum distribution and utility for the $Rpay token across millions of members of the loyalty program. With this launch, merchants and shoppers are both expected to benefit from the crypto payment loyalty program.

About AvecPay

The company's mission is to facilitate and streamline online transactions by providing an intuitive, secure, and reliable cryptocurrency-based payment solution. It aims to bring financial innovation to merchants and offer a path towards a borderless digital future.