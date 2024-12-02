Robocoin introduces online verification for ATMs

By verifying an e-mail address and phone number, customers will now be able to sign up and create a wallet via the company’s website.

This initial registration enables the user to transact with Bitcoin only, however. To use fiat currency (and hence an ATM), full online verification must be carried out via a social media login and upload of an ID scan.

The company says registering online gives users the ability to load Bitcoin into their wallets before visiting a machine, thus allowing them to withdraw cash.