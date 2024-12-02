



The move aligns with Robinhood's strategy to seek growth in global markets as trading activity in its home base has slowed since the pandemic-driven boom. The company has secured approval to broaden its product offerings in the UK and is working toward acquiring brokerage licences in Asia-Pacific.

The competitive landscape in Asia includes players like Tiger Brokers and Futu Holdings, both of which have been expanding beyond their home market of China amid regulatory crackdowns. Singapore has become a favored destination for online brokerages due to its reputation as a global financial hub, its stable legal framework, and efficient governance.

Robinhood also aims to improve its contracts market by introducing offerings tied to specific events, including sports competitions, building on its success with contracts related to the US presidential race.





Tapping Asia’s wealth

Asia’s growing middle class is driving a surge in retail investment, with the region projected to host over 65% of the global middle class by 2030. This demographic shift, coupled with increasing financial literacy and smartphone penetration, has created fertile ground for fintech platforms like Robinhood. These trends reflect a strong appetite for user-friendly, mobile-first investment solutions, making Asia an attractive destination for fintech players aiming to capitalise on the rising demand for retail trading.

Singapore’s role as a global financial hub makes it a natural choice for Robinhood’s regional headquarters. The city-state serves as a gateway to Southeast Asia, a region with over 680 million people and some of the fastest-growing economies globally. Its proximity to major markets like China and India further enhances its appeal, offering Robinhood access to diverse and lucrative markets. Additionally, Singapore’s strong regulatory framework and business-friendly environment provide stability and predictability, key factors for fintech companies navigating complex regional regulations.