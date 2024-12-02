



With Robinhood Legend, the company seeks to serve the needs of active traders, making it available at no additional cost for every user with a Robinhood account. The solution aims to provide UK investors with efficiency, precision, and customisation, equipping them with an intuitive, user-friendly platform.











Robinhood Legend capabilities

As part of its research, Robinhood revealed that trading from a laptop or desktop computer is slightly less common than trading on a mobile device in the UK. The company’s data also underlined that only a third of desktop traders are satisfied with their existing trading platform, citing the lack of customisation and the complex navigation as their biggest issues. Based on this information, Robinhood decided to roll out Robinhood Legend, seeking to address these challenges.

With the browser-based desktop trading platform, Robinhood aims to allow customers to personalise their setup and begin trading immediately. The company equips users in the UK with: