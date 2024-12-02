Robinhood launches crypto trading API for US customers

The API allows customers in the US to access crypto market data, manage portfolios, and execute crypto orders programmatically. This development aims to offer convenience and efficiency to experienced crypto traders.

Through the Robinhood Crypto trading API, users can set up advanced and automated trading strategies, allowing them to respond to market trends and significant movements without the need to access the app directly. This move is positioned to empower developers and traders with tools to enhance their trading experience.

Representatives of Robinhood Crypto highlighted the significance of the new API, emphasizing its potential to help customers navigate the crypto market with precision and confidence.





The API facilitates real-time engagement with cryptocurrency markets, enabling users to leverage algorithms and strategies for swift and efficient trades. While designed for advanced traders, the API is user-friendly, enabling anyone with coding knowledge to participate confidently.





Product features

Key benefits of the Robinhood Crypto trading API include automation and customization of trading strategies, round-the-clock trading capabilities, and the ability for users to share their code and strategies with others.

Robinhood Crypto ensures enhanced security measures, storing the majority of coins in cold storage and conducting routine reviews of code and infrastructure. Additionally, third-party security experts are engaged to test systems, contributing to the platform's security standards.

Customers interested in utilizing the API can access resources and documentation on the Robinhood website. To obtain API access, users need to visit the Robinhood API Credentials Portal via a desktop web browser and create credentials associated with their account. Active Robinhood Crypto account holders are eligible to create API keys for trading.