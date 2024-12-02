Robinhood launches Beta phase of its crypto wallet

By March 2022, the firm aims to expand the program to almost 10,000 customers. Over the last few months, Robinhood has accelerated its efforts towards the development of its crypto wallet.

The rollout will allow the clients of Robinhood to send and receive crypto assets from the company to external digital wallets. As far as the Beta program is concerned, testers will have a daily limit of 10 transactions with total withdrawals of USD 2,999.

Beta testers will help test core functionality and provide critical feedback to inform the final version of the product. Over the duration of the Beta program, Robinhood wants to finalize the send and receive flows, add better QR scanning experiences, improve the transaction history interface and add block explorer support to provide more insights into their on-chain transactions. They will also add the ability for customers to calculate the dollar amount of crypto to send/receive in terms of dollar amounts.