Robinhood is planning its own crypto wallet

It is already possible for users of the Robinhood app to buy and sell cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, however, they cannot transfer their virtual savings from or to the account, which the wallet should soon allow.

The launch of the crypto wallet is expected to be put into practice as soon as possible. A representative of Robinhood has confirmed that the company is planning on adding more coins to the platform as well. A crypto wallet is a medium in which the keys for a digital currency are stored and with which the user can carry out transactions. In February 2021, the company announced that it also intends to provide the ability to deposit and withdraw cryptocurrencies, including the popular meme coin DOGE in the future.