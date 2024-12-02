Robinhood expands crypto trading to EU

Viewed as an exclusive custodial crypto platform, the app promises users a monthly rebate, paid in Bitcoin (BTC), corresponding to a percentage of their trading volume. New users have the prospect of earning up to 1 BTC upon signing up and through successful referrals.

Johann Kerbrat, the General Manager of Robinhood Crypto, expressed his perspective on the significance of cryptocurrency in shaping the future of finance. He emphasized the belief that cryptocurrency represents the financial framework of tomorrow and plays a crucial role in Robinhood's mission to make finance accessible to everyone. Kerbrat conveyed excitement about the expansion of crypto trading to customers across the European Union (EU), highlighting the platform's commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for buying and selling various tokens.

The mention of the EU's comprehensive policies for regulating crypto assets indicates a strategic choice in Robinhood Crypto's international expansion plans. Kerbrat implies that the EU's regulatory framework aligns well with Robinhood's commitment to responsible and compliant operations in the cryptocurrency space. The decision to anchor international expansion in the EU suggests a deliberate approach to navigate the evolving landscape of crypto regulations and establish a foothold in a region with a robust regulatory framework.





Benefits for newcomers

EU Robinhood Crypto users will receive a monthly percentage rebate in Bitcoin, directly deposited into their accounts based on the total trading volume in each month. To enhance transparency, the platform displays the spread, including the rebate from sell and trade orders, empowering users to make informed decisions.

For a limited time, eligible Robinhood users can earn up to 1 BTC upon signup and up to 1 BTC for their first 300 successful referrals. The referral program, providing a unique link for sharing, extends an opportunity for users to capitalize on the crypto market's growth.

Robinhood Crypto stands as a secure trading platform where users retain ownership of their crypto, securely held on their behalf. Supporting the trading of 25+ cryptocurrencies, users can track real-time prices, access charts for strategic decisions, and stay informed with the latest news within the app. The company plans on future developments, including support for additional tokens, crypto transfers, crypto staking, crypto learning rewards, and more, set to launch in 2024.





Safety and availability details

As a publicly traded US company, Robinhood Crypto undergoes regular third-party audits, distinguishing it from competitors that list hundreds of digital assets hastily. Key safety measures include coin management, 24/7 email support, security protocols, storing customer coins in cold storage, and comprehensive crime insurance.

Following the successful democratization of the stock market, Robinhood Crypto is now accessible to eligible iOS and Android users across the EU. To sign up, users must be EU citizens and 18 years or older. For more information and to embark on their crypto journey, Robinhood users can visit http://robinhood.com/eu/en/about/crypto.