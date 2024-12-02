RM Sotheby to accept cryptocurrency payments through BitPay





The ability to accept cryptocurrency enables RM Sotheby’s to attract new customers and sales by tapping the crypto marketplace, expanding the market for collectable automobiles to a broader cross-section of enthusiasts and collectors.

Using BitPay, RM Sotheby’s receives settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in its local fiat currency. There is no cryptocurrency price volatility or risk to the consignor nor the company.

The Guikas Collection sale will debut the BitPay payment system for the first time for RM Sotheby’s.