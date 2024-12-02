RiskIQ reveals new bankbot targeting crypto users

In November 2017, RiskIQ researchers found a mobile app that was trying to pass itself off as a cryptocurrency market price app. This app was found to be part of the bankbot family of mobile Trojans and would monitor the device that installed it for a list of target apps. If the app were launched while the Trojan was installed, the Trojan would put an overlay over the legitimate app and collect sensitive information, such as login credentials from the banking customer.

The report documents the return of familiar threats such as brand imitation, phishing, and malware, and found that malicious mobile apps were on the decline in Q4 of 2017 largely due to a decrease in the inventory of AndroidAPKDescargar.

The Google Play store again led the way with the most blacklisted apps, but Q4’s analysis confirmed that feral apps—apps available for download outside of a store on the web—fell in popularity for the first time in several quarters. RiskIQ analysed 120 mobile app stores and more than 2 billion daily scanned resources in its Q4 mobile threat landscape report.