



The stablecoin will be available on major exchanges such as Uphold, Bitstamp, Bitso, MoonPay, Independent Reserve, CoinMENA, and Bullish, expanding its reach across global markets.











RLUSD is backed by Ripple's expertise in digital asset infrastructure and regulatory compliance, positioning it as a key player in cross-border payments, tokenization of real-world assets, and decentralized finance (DeFi). The stablecoin is supported by prominent market makers like B2C2 and Keyrock, ensuring strong liquidity and facilitating broader adoption in global markets.

The stablecoin is issued under a New York Trust Company Charter, adhering to strict regulatory oversight.

RLUSD is built to facilitate real-time global payments and act as a stable bridge between fiat currencies and the crypto ecosystem. It is integrated into Ripple's cross-border payments solution, improving transaction speed, cost, and reliability. The stablecoin is also set to support the tokenization of real-world assets, offering a stable medium for on-chain transactions.

The launch of RLUSD on the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchains marks a significant step in the growth of decentralized finance. Each RLUSD token is fully backed by US dollar reserves and audited monthly to ensure transparency, adding to its appeal for institutional and retail users alike.





Stablecoins and their growing importance

Stablecoins have emerged as a crucial component of the digital economy by offering the stability of traditional fiat currencies alongside the benefits of blockchain technology. This price stability makes stablecoins particularly well-suited for use in financial transactions, including cross-border payments, where predictability is key. As a result, they provide a reliable digital alternative to conventional currencies without the risk of significant value fluctuations.

Their utility extends beyond payments into DeFi, where stablecoins are often used as collateral or liquidity within lending, borrowing, and trading platforms. By acting as a bridge between fiat currencies and the crypto ecosystem, stablecoins enable users to easily move funds in and out of the blockchain space. They also facilitate the tokenization of real-world assets and improve access to decentralized financial services, driving greater efficiency, transparency, and inclusion within the global financial system. With their growing adoption, stablecoins are positioned to play a foundational role in the modernization of finance.