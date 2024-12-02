Ripple to use XRPL ledger in Columbia's land registry system

The firm says Colombia’s land agency can now access the XRPL as well as register digital assets on its ledger and verify their authenticity via a QR code. The solution that has been implemented for AgenciaTierras is based on xrpstam.com which allows to register digital assets on XRPL and verify their authenticity with QR code. The solution will register +100,000 adjudications in a short term.

Ripple’s development team recently released a new upgrade that improves the scalability of access to XRPL data. According to RippleX, the Clio upgrade for XRPL will enhance throughput for application programming interface (API), reduce memory storage, lower storage overhead, and enable easier horizontal scaling.