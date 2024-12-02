Ripple shifts its regional headquarters to Dubai International Financial Centre

The blockchain company has chosen DIFC for its innovative regulations, expansive network, and reputation as a leading global financial centre, according to A Digital Boom. Ripple and DIFC are aligned in their vision to shape the future of finance.

Established in 2012, Ripple aims to build financial solutions and services to move money at the same speed and standard that information moves today. By joining Ripple’s global financial network, RippleNet, customers can instantly process their payments and with end-to-end visibility anywhere in the world. RippleNet is used by financial institutions in more than 45 countries.