Ripple partners with Commercial International Bank (CIB)



According to the announcement, the financial institution also hopped on the non-fungible token field, allowing customers to create unique and collectable NFTs. Moreover, the bank stated that this initiative seeks to establish a digital token ecosystem for the tourism industry, simplifying payments and offering loyalty rewards to travellers.











According to press release, CIB's adoption of crypto aligns with the Egyptian government's drive to leverage blockchain for innovation across various sectors, reflecting government's commitment to explore its potential.





Ripple and CBDCs

Per the announcement, Ripple has supported the efforts of several countries to launch a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In 2021, it collaborated with the Royal Monetary Authority (Bhutan's central bank) to create a digital version of the ngultrum.







Another institution that picked Ripple to introduce a CBDC plot project is the National Bank of Georgia (NBG). Officials of the central bank claimed the solution would be able to drive transformative progress in the country's public sector.





In February 2024, Ripple agreed to acquire Standard Custody & Trust Company, an enterprise-grade regulated platform for digital assets. The increase in institutional adoption of crypto and blockchain is a result of more mature and highly secure products in the market that are fully regulated and compliant. With this acquisition, Standard Custody's limited purpose trust charter and its money transmitter licenses will contribute to Ripple's growing portfolio of regulatory licenses. Ripple and its subsidiaries collectively hold a New York BitLicense, nearly 40 money transmitter licenses across the US, a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and a Virtual Asset Service Provider registration with the Central Bank of Ireland.




