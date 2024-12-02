Ripple partners Lunu to support retails in accepting crypto payments

Lunu allows high-end and luxury retailers in the UK and Europe to accept crypto payments in store via Lunu's point of sale (POS) terminal and online widget. Liquidity Hub will help Lunu’s customers to accelerate the acceptance of crypto payments by optimizing the exchange of crypto assets to fiat in one place at competitive prices, as the press release says.

Ripple launched Liquidity Hub to support long-term crypto adoption, offering turn-key integration and smart order routing to source digital assets.

Liquidity Hub customers can access crypto assets from a variety of global venues, including market makers, exchanges and OTC desks.