Ripple opens new office in Singapore, to support customers in Asian markets

The new office brings Ripple closer to their customer base across the Asia-Pacific region, enabling banks, payment providers and corporates to make instant payments into-and-out of the country using blockchain. As a leading trade and fintech hub, Singapore offers Ripple leverage in the region as they expand their global footprint.

The World Economic Forum rates Singapore as the world’s most open and trade-friendly economy, with competitive institutions, policies, infrastructure and services to encourage the free flow of products and services. Singapore’s trade flows – worth about USD 550 billion annually and projected to grow significantly – coupled with its aspirations to become the leading fintech centre, are set to drive the demand for more efficient payments.