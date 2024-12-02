Ripple launches USD 250 million Creator Fund for NFT projects

By providing creative and technical support to a diverse array of marketplaces, creators, artists and brands, Ripple’s Creator Fund seeks to enable longtail use cases for tokenisation—for example, interactive experiences and fractional ownership.

Ripple is teaming up with NFT marketplaces and agencies who recognise the potential of tokenised assets and, as part of the launch, will have first access to the fund. Together, Ripple’s Creator Fund and its partners are accelerating the evolution of NFTs while eliminating the difficult points associated with crafting compelling projects: Mintable, VSA Partners, and mintNFT, a project to build the NFT 2.0 experience leveraging the XRP Ledger to connect fans with premium brands, content owners, and talent.