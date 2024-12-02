Ripple Labs raises USD 28 mln in funding round

The company drew support from a mixture of new and existing investors, including the venture arms of US futures and options exchange CME Group and data storage firm Seagate Technology.

Other participants in the round include AME Cloud Ventures, ChinaRock Capital Management, China Growth Capital, Wicklow Capital, Bitcoin Opportunity, Core Innovation Capital, Route 66 Ventures, RRE Ventures, Vast Ventures and Venture 51.

The funding disclosure comes after Ripple Labs was fined by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for violations of the US Bank Secrecy Act.