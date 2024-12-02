Ripple introduces sidechains

According to the Ripple post, developers should be able to set up their own side chains, which should be managed by a so-called federators, which establish the connection to the ripple main ledger, allowing interoperable blockchains to be built.

Tokens could then also be exchangeable between various blockchains, meaning developers can significantly expand the Ripple ecosystem, which was previously limited to payment transactions. The design of the protocol rules for the new sidechains is also up to the development team, for example whether sidechains charge transaction fees or not.