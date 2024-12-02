Ripple improves the capabilities of its CBDC platform

Ripple launched its Central Bank Digital Currency solutions and private ledger for CBDCs a year ago, and in that time, the company has positioned itself as an important player in international digital currency development. According to Ripple, some of the primary benefits of digital currencies such as CBDCs and stablecoins include faster transaction speeds, lower costs, and reduced settlement times. Ripple’s solutions aim to expand these benefits to also include lowered energy use compared to that of traditional payment methods or some cryptocurrencies.

The company is working with more than 20 countries on CBDC projects, and based on their progress, it improved its CBDC platform to help entities customise their currency plans and prototypes. What makes Ripple’s solution stand out is its ability to allow central banks and governments to adapt their currency plans through each stage of the digital currency production life cycle. Specifically, the CBDC Platform allows customers to modify the stages of digital currency production based on relationships, distribution channels, and transactions.

The individual components of Ripple’s CBDC Platform:

Currency Issuer: allows issuers to manage the full lifecycle of their fiat-based digital currency in a highly secure way, taking advantage of the XRP Ledger’s built-in multi-signing capabilities.

End User Wallets: corporates and retail users who hold and use digital currencies can use wallets to manage their money and pay for goods and services.

Ledger: CBDCs use the Ledger component to record and provide settlement functionality. The Ledger supports programmability and robust controls that central banks and monetary authorities require.

Currency Operator: enables participants who are holding significant amounts of the digital currency to manage and participate in inter-institutional settlement and distribution functions. The Operator allows participants to manage their digital currency holdings.

Ripple’s partnership with the Central Bank of Montenegro

In April 2023, Ripple signed an agreement with the Central Bank of Montenegro to develop a digital currency strategy and pilot. According to this agreement, the Central Bank of Montenegro will work with Ripple to launch Montenegro’s first digital currency in the form of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or national stablecoin.

In line with the bank’s objectives, the digital currency’s introduction marks a step forward to digitising financial services and supporting better financial accessibility for Montenegro’s citizens.