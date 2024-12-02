Ripple helps FOMO Pay with ODL for crypto-powered treasury management

FOMO Pay will use Ripple’s crypto-enabled enterprise technology to improve its cross-border treasury flows. On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) uses XRP, the digital asset built for payments as a bridge between two fiat currencies.

Historically, ODL has been primarily used for cross-border payments to help payment services providers (PSPs) and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) manage trapped capital that could be better deployed to help grow and scale their businesses.

By using ODL for treasury payments, FOMO Pay can get 24/7, all year round access to liquidity for EUR and USD, thereby allowing for same-day settlement globally. Prior to using ODL, FOMO Pay’s treasury managers had to use other modes of payment in EUR and USD where funds would take 1-2 days to reach destination accounts.