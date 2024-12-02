Ripple collaborates with the Digital Pound Foundation

The partnership with the Digital Pound Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to promote the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), only increases the possibility of a CBDC in the United Kingdom, according to the press release.

The news comes after the G7 published guidelines for the creation of CBDCs, stating digital currencies must ‘do no harm’ and meet strict regulation.

While Ripple did consider moving its headquarters to the United Kingdom due to the US’s regulatory environment, establishing themselves with the Digital Pound Foundation is a decision company officials are bullish about.