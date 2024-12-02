Ripple and Crypto Facilities list regulated XRP futures contracts

XRP provides global reach and fast settlement finality to banks and liquidity providers. XRP enables the transfer of value anywhere in the world with less friction and fewer barriers to entry than the correspondent banking system.

To further establish digital assets as a new asset class, Crypto Facilities is also partnering with CME Group, which has invested in Ripple through its venture arm. Crypto Facilities, a London-based financial services firm that provides FCA-regulated risk management and trading solutions for digital assets, teamed up with Ripple in February 2016.

Countries in Europe, Latin America and Asia have been trading on Crypto Facilities. Ripple’s partnership with the exchange offers an additional venue to trade XRP and opens access to a wider customer base. Expanding the number and size of regulated XRP trading venues will enhance price discovery and market efficiency of the asset.

Ripple’s new product offering of cash-settled futures contracts on Crypto Facilities includes a ripple-dollar contract that provides up to 8x leverage and a ripple-bitcoin contract that provides up to 5x leverage. Futures come with one week, two weeks, one quarter, two quarters and three quarters maturities. Further documentation and APIs are available at Crypto Facilities.

This product offering will adhere to Crypto Facilities’ professional standards in terms of regulatory compliance, secure asset custody and counterparty credit risk management.