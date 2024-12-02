RLUSD is designed to maintain parity with the USD and is positioned as a stablecoin for enterprise use, emphasising trust, utility, and regulatory compliance. This integration aims to enhance RLUSD's usability within the decentralised finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

Chainlink Price Feeds are now operational on Ethereum mainnet, enabling developers to incorporate RLUSD into various DeFi applications, including trading and lending platforms. The Chainlink standard provides a decentralised solution to deliver secure, real-time asset pricing data, essential for supporting RLUSD adoption in onchain markets.

Stablecoin adoption and DeFi integration

Stablecoins such as RLUSD aim to offer opportunities for faster, cost-efficient cross-border and local transactions. Ripple’s RLUSD, issued on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum blockchain, is natively compatible with smart contract-based applications. However, to facilitate broader adoption in DeFi, developers require reliable pricing data to manage risk and support various financial use cases.

The integration of Chainlink’s decentralised oracle network ensures RLUSD can leverage high-quality offchain data, providing the infrastructure needed to support secure and scalable DeFi applications. Chainlink’s Price Feeds aggregate market data from multiple sources, offering volume-weighted average prices that are resistant to manipulation.

Ripple chose Chainlink’s solution after assessing its features, which include:

Data quality: aggregated from numerous premium sources and filtered for accuracy.

Secure nodes: operated by independent, security-reviewed entities.

Decentralisation: mitigates risks from single points of failure.

Transparency: offers tools for monitoring and verifying data integrity.

Officials from Chainlink Labs talked about working with Ripple to expand RLUSD adoption and how it highlights the growing importance of reliable onchain data for tokenized assets such as stablecoins.

In turn, representatives from Ripple highlighted that accurate pricing is vital for RLUSD's role in DeFi markets. By using Chainlink’s trusted data feeds, the company aims to strengthen RLUSD’s utility for both institutional and decentralised applications.