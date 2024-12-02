Ripple adds five new xVia customers to grow its global payments network

Three UK-based companies FairFX, RationalFX, Exchange4Free, together with UniPAY, Georgia-based, and MoneyMatch, Malaysia-based, will use xVia to power frictionless payments over RippleNet.

Requiring just one standard integration, xVia is an API solution enabling payment originators - those sending a payment on behalf of a customer, but not actually processing and paying it out - to access and reap the benefits of RippleNet. This includes faster entry into new markets, lower operational costs, increased speed and end-to-end visibility over a payment’s journey.

Payment originators can now maintain one standard connection through xVia and power payments over RippleNet, reducing the high failure rates commonly associated with traditional wire transfers, and lowering manual reconciliation costs, according to the company’s official press release.