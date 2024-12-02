Rikkei Finance raises USD 5.6 mln in funding





The fintech has received funding from investors in the blockchain industry, including HyperChain Capital, Kyber Network, Signum Capital, PNYX, X21digital.com, LD Capital, Tomochain, Kernel Ventures, Trade Coin VietNam, Coin98, Kyros Ventures (Coin68), YBB Foundation Limited, Ark Stream Capital, and Inclusion Capital.

Rikkei Finance is using decentralised technology to improve ideas like money lending, credit, and even insurance. Its platform uses blockchain tech that enables cross-chain integration, which makes it possible to accept digital assets that operate on any blockchain network and render it at an equivalent rate, making them a real-time currency exchange network as well.