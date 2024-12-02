RewardsPay launches Bitcoin payments for its customers

Merchants enable Bitcoin payments by allowing customers to select the RewardsPay payment button on the checkout page of their website. Customers decide how much of the payment to make with Bitcoin (and can also combine payment with a credit card). RewardsPay then facilitates a real-time split-tender transaction drawing from the customers Coinbase account.

The RewardsPay website lists nearly a dozen partner merchants, including Overstock.com, iTunes, Facebook, World Golf Tour, Heels.com and others.

