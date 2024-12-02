Revolut to launch its own crypto token





In terms of the timing of a Revolut token launch, it is said this is subject to approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). According to CoinDesk, Revolut’s token launch plans were focused on Europe and other locations outside the US for the time being.

Revolut recently announced it would be paying a WeWork membership in Dallas, Texas, in Bitcoin. The firm, which already holds a European Union banking licence, also announced it had secured a US broker-dealer licence.

Similar to its rivals, Revolut added the means to buy and hold a variety of cryptocurrencies within its fintech and banking app, but without the sort of functionality afforded to users who buy and trade on crypto exchanges.