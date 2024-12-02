Revolut to build in-house crypto exchange

Currently, Revolut works with ‘various established, secure, and trusted partners’ for its crypto exchange, but the job posting implies that Revolut plans to bring this in-house. Such a move would help the fintech improve its margins on crypto products and open it to launching new services. It’s been recently reported by CoinDesk that Revolut is working on launching its own exchange crypto-token, awarded to loyal customers and earning them reduced fees.

Revolut has expanded its crypto offering in 2021, adding a host of new tokens including Dogecoin, building the ability for users to make Bitcoin withdrawals, and even paying for its own WeWork office space in Bitcoin.