The feature groups the more than 100 tokens available on the Revolut app into collections based on various factors related to their underlying technology, such as NFT, metaverse, or gaming.











Customers will be able to buy an entire collection and spread their investment evenly among all the tokens or track the collection as a whole.





Educating users about crypto investments

Expanding on its crypto education feature ‘Learn and Earn’ which launched in July 2022 and quickly saw one million users completing the short courses, Collections prompts users to learn about the technology behind each token and make investments based on knowledge over hype.

Company officials said that with Collections, users can discover new tokens based on the underlying technology and understand more about what the protocol behind the token does.





More investment choices

Spreading their risk, users will be able to select areas of interest and spread their investment over a number of tokens rather than having to pick individual ones.

Revolut’s representatives added that for example, one might think that a certain domain is going to play an important role in the future, but one doesn’t know how to act on this theory. With Crypto Collections, the user can easily see all tokens that are related to that area, as well as spread his investment across all the related tokens on Revolut.

The feature is now available across all Revolut plans with a minimum investment amount of GBP 1 per token in the collection (for standard users).





Revolut offers crypto staking courses

In March 2023, the digital banking app has launched another crypto learning course to help make digital assets more accessible. The new course is named the ‘Polkadot Bonus’ and it is made up of two lessons.

Having mastered the crypto basics in the first set of courses, users will now be introduced to the ins and outs of staking, one month after Revolut announced it would be launching crypto staking on DOT, XTZ, ADA and ETH crypto assets.

As Revolut representatives say, they want to continue to make the crypto world more accessible as the interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continues to rise. Millions of customers have completed the ‘Learn & Earn’ courses, with one million people completing the course in the first month alone.

They believe that the only way customers can make informed decisions about their finances is by making sure that they have all the right tools to understand how crypto works, representatives added. In the first lesson, users will learn about the process of staking, while the second focuses on the multichain concept and multichain interaction. For customers in the UK and EEA, up to GBP/EUR 8 is available in DOT tokens if they take the short courses and pass a final quiz. Customers can then stake their recently earned tokens in-app.