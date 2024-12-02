Revolut Ramp allows crypto purchase directly into MetaMask wallets

Revolut Ramp enables customers to swiftly onboard and purchase tokens directly into their MetaMask wallets. They can utilise their Revolut account's fiat balance, held in 18 currencies, or pay via a Mastercard/Visa card from any bank. Verification checks are skipped, leveraging existing Revolut app verifications for faster checkouts. Direct payments from Revolut accounts ensure transactions within the neobank's ecosystem, enhancing success rates and enabling competitive pricing without extra card processing expenses.

Revolut Ramp offers an integrated Know Your Customer (KYC) process that non-Revolut customers can complete in just a few minutes. This process uses the same infrastructure that has been used to verify the identities of millions of Revolut users in a seamless and low-friction way. The customer can purchase at competitive fees more than 20 different tokens, including ETH, USDC, USDT, SHIB, 1INCH, and many others, via the app or website.











How to use the new feature

When a MetaMask user clicks ‘Buy’ in their MetaMask wallet, Revolut will be listed as a top provider, under the Debit or Credit payment methods. Once a user selects Revolut, they will be redirected to Revolut’s payment flow where they can purchase cryptocurrency into their MetaMask wallet with a debit or credit card (Mastercard or Visa) or use their balance on the Revolut account.

MetaMask is the launch partner for Revolut Ramp, which joins a growing number of over 40 unique payment methods in 177 countries making buying crypto more accessible.





Navigating cryptocurrency with Revolut

Revolut, a company established in the United Kingdom, offers a wide range of financial products through its financial super app, and crypto is an increasingly popular feature. There are several ways to buy and sell crypto on Revolut. Customers can set up a stop or limit order so they don’t have to time the market or use the Recurring Buy feature to average out volatility. Users shouldn’t invest unless they’re prepared to lose all the money invested. This is a high‑risk investment and one should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

In its commitment to fostering a secure crypto environment, Revolut regularly informs customers about the volatile nature of crypto assets. While advocating for wider access to crypto, Revolut underscores the importance of thorough research into various cryptocurrencies, risks, and opportunities before trading. Furthermore, Revolut reminds users that cryptocurrencies are unregulated and funds are not protected by investor compensation schemes, with potential tax liabilities on trading gains. When purchasing crypto through Revolut Ramp on MetaMask, customers are notified of a small fee prior to the transaction.

Officials from Revolut said they are happy to announce the launch of Revolut Ramp, an augmented on-ramp solution for the web3 ecosystem. It assures high success rates for transactions done within the Revolut ecosystem and low fees for all customers. They are also happy to launch their product with a prominent player in the web3 space, MetaMask. This offers customers the possibility to buy more than 20 tokens with their fiat currency securely and without friction.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from Consensys, the company that developed MetaMask, said that by teaming up with Revolut, they're making crypto more approachable and less complicated. This partnership is really about giving users what they want – more control over their crypto, in a straightforward way, using platforms they already know and trust. It also plays a crucial role in fostering broader crypto adoption, opening up the world of crypto to more people.