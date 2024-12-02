Revolut partners with Elliptic to support crypto withdrawals





The integration means that Revolut customers' crypto transactions will be recorded on the blockchain. Revolut will also be using Elliptic's tools to provide visibility into risks and the ability to block high-risk transactions.

This will be opened to all UK users followed by those in other markets such as Europe and the US, and eventually expand to other crypto assets on Revolut's platform, such as Ethereum and XRP.

This follows soon after Revolut announced the beta launch of Bitcoin withdrawals to other addresses for UK Metal service customers.