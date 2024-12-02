Revolut offers crypto staking courses

Having mastered the crypto basics in the first set of courses, users will now be introduced to the ins and outs of staking, one month after Revolut announced it would be launching crypto staking on DOT, XTZ, ADA and ETH crypto assets.

As Revolut representatives say, they want to continue to make the crypto world more accessible as the interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology continues to rise. Millions of customers have completed the ‘Learn & Earn’ courses, with one million people completing the course in the first month alone.

They believe that the only way customers can make informed decisions about their finances is by making sure that they have all the right tools to understand how crypto works, representatives added. In the first lesson, users will learn about the process of staking, while the second focuses on the multichain concept and multichain interaction. For customers in the UK and EEA, up to GBP/EUR 8 is available in DOT tokens if they take the short courses and pass a final quiz. Customers can then stake their recently earned tokens in-app.





As the company sees it, the recent regulatory developments make the timing of this course right. With the help of the lessons, customers will have the opportunity to understand what on-chain staking is, understand how it works and make sure that they feel comfortable to put their crypto to work and earn staking rewards on their balances.

Revolut has been growing its crypto offering since 2017, and now offers almost 100 different crypto tokens.





Soft launch in Europe and UK

The digital banking app had introduced the crypto staking solution a month prior, with the initial soft launch taking place in UK and the EEA. Staking is only supported by cryptocurrencies that use a consensus mechanism named Proof of Stake to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without the need for a bank or payment processor. Users who stake their cryptocurrencies allow them to become part of this verification process. Cryptocurrencies such as DOT, XTZ, ADA and ETH use staking as part of their consensus mechanisms.

More recently, at the end of February, the company announced the launch of its credit cards for customers and clients in Ireland. During the first three months, clients can benefit from a 0% balance transfer offer. As long as the customers make monthly minimum payments, the company will offer a zero-interest for the first months, and, following this period, the APR will be at 17,99%.

Revolut provides customers with the option to set a budget for their spending, offering them a responsible way to use their credit, focusing on the affordability and preferences of each user. The credit card links to the customers’ existing bank accounts through Open Banking services. The current credit limit is set between EUR 500 and EUR 10,000, and for each client, Revolut’s credit assessment will set a limit based on their bespoke affordability.