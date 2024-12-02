Revolut launches cryptocurrency trading in US





Users in the US can now buy, hold, and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum from the Revolut app. The feature is going to be available in 49 states, except Tennessee. Therefore, customers who have USD or other currencies in their Revolut account can exchange manually whenever they want. They can also set up alerts in case there are some important price changes happening. Optionally, users can also round up card payments to the nearest whole dollar and convert spare change into crypto assets.

When it comes to fees, users with a free Revolut account will pay 2.5% in conversion fees. Users with a Premium and Metal subscription will pay 1.5% in fees. Revolut is waving fees for the first 30 days. Revolut also has some monthly limits on currency exchange in general for free users as well, so they have to pay a 0.5% fee above that limit or pay for a subscription.