Revolut launches crypto trading and educational content in New Zealand





Following this announcement, Revolut aims to optimise and simplify the overall money experience of everyday Kiwi customers by offering them to possibility to buy and sell cryptocurrencies within the Revolut application.

At the same time, the financial super app will provide them with a series of free educational courses entitled `Learn & Earn`. This launch will optimise the overall financial access of clients from the New Zealand region, as well as drive literacy by offering a secure and efficient crypto experience for Kiwi users.

In addition, Revolut also announced its partnership with Koinly, in order to simplify the crypto tax process and optimise the manner in which Revolut clients in the region of New Zealand file their tax returns. The integration is expected to make the process of declaring crypto-related income safer and simpler, as well as to provide Kiwis with 20-60% discounted crypto tax reports. This will take place only if they sign up and download a tax report before the 25th of April 2024.

More information on the launch

Revolut’s crypto capabilities are expected to allow customers to buy and sell more than 100 crypto tokens within its application, including BTC, XRP, or ETH. The new expansion will also enable clients to set up watchlist alerts in order to optimise the overall security of clients, as well as to deliver a frictionless UX for their crypto products.

Everyday Kiwis that use the Revolut app will be enabled to benefit from access to the global crypto ecosystem from their smartphone, as well as the possibility to participate in the growing digital asset space.

At the same time, Kiwi customers will have access to an added free resource that can be leveraged in order to improve and develop their knowledge about cryptocurrencies, as well as the overall digital asset market. `Learn & Earn` is a new feature that was developed in order to break down the complexities of crypto for clients. It was designed as a seven free in-app suite of courses that will offer an efficient and secure UX to educate users about several topics, such as crypto basis, popular tokens, blockchains, as well as protocols and laws.

Through the procedure of delivering easy and accessible digital access to crypto trading and educational content for customers, Revolut will focus on making the industry of digital assets more secure and inclusive for its clients and users.



