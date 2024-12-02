Revolut launches Crypto Learn with Polkadot

The solution is aimed at making the jargon and the complexities of the digital asset class easy to understand. The platform, named Crypto Learn, will be comprised of two courses. Users will have the option of taking the Crypto Basics course and the course on Polkadot and the new blockchains. Participants will be able to earn up to USD 15, to be paid in DOT, after completing a short quiz on the courses.

Revolut claims their lessons will be easy to understand for users regardless of their expertise. The lessons will be comprised of short videos and additional educational material in a text-based format. This crypto learn program is a way to incentive users by offering them rewards based on DOT, currently the eleventh cryptocurrency in terms of market cap.

To participate, DOT users can enter the Revolut app and look for the Learn section under the crypto tab. After taking the courses and completing the quizzes, users will be able to redeem their rewards.