Revolut adds 11 new cryptocurrencies





Users will now be able to trade Cardano, Uniswap, Synthetix, Yearn Finance, Uma, Bancor, Filecoin, Numeraire, Loopring, Orchid, and The Graph, as well as the other 30+ cryptocurrencies already available on Revolut’s trading platform.

To help familiarise users with the new coins, Revolut also provided a short blurb about each new coin and reminded users of the risks and volatility surrounding cryptocurrencies.