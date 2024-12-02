The released report outlines the outcomes of the project, which involved active industry participation and explored various applications of a CBDC within the country.

Central to the project was the issuance of a 'pilot' CBDC by the RBA, representing a legitimate legal claim on the Reserve Bank. This limited-scale CBDC was deployed for testing purposes, enabling selected industry participants to showcase innovative payment and settlement services for Australian households and businesses. The experiment covered diverse use cases that illuminated potential areas where a CBDC could enhance the efficiency of the payments system. Simultaneously, the project also underscored several legal, regulatory, technical, and operational considerations linked to CBDC implementation, necessitating further scrutiny in future research efforts.

Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System) at the RBA, emphasised the value of the project's insights in envisaging the role of a CBDC in the Australian financial landscape. He stated, ‘The project yielded valuable insights into how a CBDC, alongside other innovations in digital money, could potentially unlock benefits for the Australian financial system and the wider economy. It also highlighted the benefits of close engagement between industry and policymakers in exploring the opportunities and challenges associated with innovations in digital money.’ Jones indicated that the project's findings will guide the RBA's future research program on the evolution of currency in Australia, particularly delving into tokenized asset markets and programmable payments.

The CEO of the DFCRC highlighted the project's emphasis on ongoing financial innovation. He noted, ‘The report underscores that innovation in finance is a continuous journey. The strong industry engagement in this project speaks to the importance of collaboration between central banks as ultimate issuers of national currency, and industry experts driving its potential use cases.’ Furche suggested that future CBDC research could concentrate on use cases that align with the CBDC's potential to facilitate innovative financial products and services.

The RBA and DFCRC expressed gratitude to the extensive participation of industry stakeholders who dedicated significant time and resources to the project. The research's outcomes underscore the importance of cooperation between financial authorities and industry players in exploring the complexities and opportunities linked to the integration of CBDCs within national economies.