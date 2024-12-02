Request Finance startup closes USD 5.5 mln in seed round

Other investors include Europe's early-stage venture capital investor Balderton Capital, and XAnge. Request Finance simplifies and automates invoicing, expenses, payroll, and accounting in crypto for more than 1,900 Web3 teams. Since launching in January 2021, USD 200 million in crypto invoices have been paid through Request Finance.

By addressing common pain points with enterprise crypto payments like financial reporting and regulatory compliance, it has attracted users from different Web3 verticals. This includes DeFi companies like Aave, metaverse and NFT-related projects like The Sandbox, and DAOs like Maker.

Request Finance provides features like on-chain payment confirmations, automated billing, mark-to-market exchange rates, and integrations with accounting software like Xero. The startup has attracted a range of professional services firms serving Web3 companies like accounting firms, PR companies, and event organizers. It has also seen growing interest from Web2 tech companies, as more clients inquire about paying in crypto.