Report shows post-ICO tokens scarcely used

Of the 226 ICOs in Token Report’s database that have been completed, 20 of those tokens, or just under 1 in 10, are actively in use, excluding Ethereum. This type of data can help evaluate future investments and indicate larger trends in token utility.

The projects with tokens in use are Voxelus (VOX), PopChest (POP), Wings (WINGS), Spells of Genesis (EDS), Storj (STORJ), Counterparty (XCP), Sia (SIA), Augur (REP), Pepe Cash (PEPECASH), Omni (OMNI), Book of Orbs (ORB), Chronobank (LH), Bitconnect (BCC), Kin (KIN), Footballcoin (XFC), NEO (NEO), Nxt (NXT), TenX (PAY), IOTA (IOTA), Cofound.it (CFI).

Token Report’s business model is based on membership fees from the individual investors, family offices and cryptocurrency exchanges that are among the users in its private beta. The company has built a large database of verified information on ICOs and a network that is capable of providing financial data on every tokenization that emerges.