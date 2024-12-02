RE/MAX partners GoCoin for digital currency payments solution

Through its partnership with GoCoin, RE/MAX will offer to its clients and consumers the possibility to make payments for property rentals through digital or cryptocurrency.

The Bitcoin blockchain is a peer-to-peer system for exchanging value over the internet without requiring an intermediary such as a bank or traditional financial institution. All transactions are recorded in a public ledger, and because digital currencies can only be transferred to one party at a time, fraud is eliminated.

Founded in 1973, RE/MAX is a property network with over 97,000 agents operating in more than 6,700 offices and a presence in more than 95 countries.

GoCoin is a global provider of blockchain payments. GoCoin allows merchants to adopt emerging digital currencies by offering liability accounts in established fiat including USD, GBP, EUR and SGD.