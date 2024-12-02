Reltime joins the Microsoft Global Startups Programme

Reltime was accepted into the programme at a level four category, which is the highest. According to the company press release, Reltime has launched the first Layer 1 Proof of Authority in the world as well as a Web3 Financial Services platform with products such as wrapped assets, a non-custodial wallet, remittance, accounts and deposits, lending, payments, loyalty-based services, CBDC, Forex, and KYC.

Reltime’s embedded finance platform was developed in-house, and it is already live with customers and helping them get more value from their Web3 and Metaverse-related endeavours. Reltime’s platform is based on Web3, non-custodian, digital fiat supporting both utility and security tokens. The company has wholly owned subsidiaries in Norway, Lithuania, and El Salvador.

In the company press release, Reltime officials talked about collaborating with Microsoft and how this can help them gain access to a global community of customers that are looking to modernise and optimise their financial, banking, and e-commerce services and apps.

More information about the Microsoft Global Startups Programme

According to huntclub.com, Microsoft for Startups is a project that helps early-stage companies that are in the process of developing cloud-based software solutions to get off the ground. The program provides funding, simplifies sales processes, and offers marketing and technology advice. The programme works like an accelerator and was designed to offer guidance and support to a startup for a defined period, which is usually three months.

The main goal of an accelerator is to help a newly launched company to reach its full potential sooner than it would otherwise. The primary benefits of being accepted into the programme include access to connections that can help get a company off the ground. For instance, Microsoft for Startups provides access to seasoned entrepreneurs that could turn into trusted mentors. These individuals can help finetune a product or optimise a business model, for instance.

Other benefits of the programme, depending on eligibility, include a Visual Studio Enterprise cloud subscription, two years of free Azure cloud access, enterprise-grade Azure support, one-on-one consultations, sales enablement, NDA roadmap briefings, marketplace listing optimisations, and dedicated success managers.

The programme is known for its rigorous application process, which could make it challenging for startups to become accepted. To get accepted, companies need to present a working product or a prototype, as well as offer an innovative solution that helps customers perform a digital shift. Applicants must also be in a Seed or Series A stage, have less than USD 10 million in total annual revenue, and no more than USD 20 million in funding.