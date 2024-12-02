This collaboration marks a new initiative in the longevity industry, particularly in the areas of supplements and skincare, by integrating cryptocurrency as a payment option. The partnership enables Rejuve's app, Longevity, to seamlessly incorporate cryptocurrency as a secure payment method for its partners. This development aligns with Rejuve.AI's broader strategy in an important year for the company, having secured 11 partners and raised approximately USD 3.5 million in funding according to ffnews.com.

NOWPayments, which specialises in integrating cryptocurrency payments across websites, online stores, and social media platforms, supports over 50 cryptocurrencies. The collaboration allows Rejuve's partners to use Rejuve's token, RJV, for transactions through NOWPayments. This integration provides a user-friendly payment gateway, enhancing the utility of the Rejuve token. Importantly, this service is offered at no cost to Rejuve's partners, emphasising the goal of expanding market reach and attracting a broader user base.

In the official press release, representatives from Rejuve.AI talked about cryptocurrency and its role beyond a mere payment option. They described crypto as a gateway to a borderless, decentralised economy, and they highlighted the advantages of accepting cryptocurrency payments.

The same officials described the primary advantages of crypto payments, namely their potential to empower global communities, reduce transaction friction, and position Rejuve.AI at the forefront of a financial technology revolution. In turn, representatives from NOWPayments talked about their partnership with Rejuve.AI and expressed their hope that it will support the cryptocurrency industry while contributing to the betterment of the global healthcare.

Other noteworthy developments from NOWPayments

In November 2023, Yahoo reported that NOWPayments introduced a new API designed to integrate cryptocurrencies seamlessly into trading platforms. This solution allowed trading platforms to incorporate a comprehensive suite of crypto financial services, enhancing operational functionality. NOWPayments aimed to serve as a comprehensive provider for the entire cryptocurrency flow within trading platforms, covering aspects such as deposit reception, payouts, transfers, and auto-conversions.

In essence, by integrating the NOWPayments API into a crypto trading platform, businesses could consolidate their entire financial operations into a unified account. This includes receiving trader payouts, executing balance auto-conversions, transferring funds, and withdrawing in preferred currencies, whether crypto or fiat. NOWPayments is able to simplify mass payouts, even in fiat, offering an opportunity to improve the functionality and user-friendliness of crypto trading platforms.