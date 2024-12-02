Regula updates its Document Reader SDK

The comprehensive solution for identity document verification was optimised by the introduction of a secure set of liveness detection features. The new benefits were developed in order to authenticate the overall physical presence of documents in the process of remote verification environments. This is expected to ensure that users and customers are dealing with genuine documents rather than digital imitations of photocopies.

The advancement is expected to significantly reduce the overall risk of identity thefts, while the company will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market.







More information on the product upgrade

Liveness detection has become an important step for secure client onboarding procedures while being especially crucial in the process of remoting scenarios where document submissions and verification are made on the internet. According to the official press release, 65% of organisations around the world are currently relying on digital document checks in their overall online identity verification workflows, as secure and efficient anti-fraud measures are needed.

The Regula Document Reader SDK will check dynamic security features that were previously eligible for verification in the on-site scenarios. Furthermore, the checks will include Optically Variable Ink (OVI) which can be used for the change of color depending on the angle of observation and illumination, and holograms, which will reflect and form an image in reflected light when the process of changing the angle of observation and illumination will be done securely. At the same time, the program will provide lenticular images, such as Dynaprint and Multiple Laser Image (MLI), which are set to consist of several initial images that will appear depending on the angle of observation.

The update is expected to reliably validate the authenticity of an ID by verifying optically variable features. The service will employ improved algorithms in order to analyse the presence of these features and images in documents, as well as their content, their liveness, and exact location, based on a specific document template. All a customer needs to do is show their ID in front of a smartphone device camera, while document liveness detection will prevent identity fraud and other types of online threats, including printed photo attacks and screen replay attacks.

Furthermore, the client-side data retrieved during liveness checks and verification processes will be securely and efficiently transferred in encrypted forms to the backend client’s server. All captured document images, RFID session data, session video, document lines session data, and other procedure data can be leveraged to re-process a verification session in a client’s trusted environment. The approach is set to add an important layer of security to the verification procedure, as it will ensure that no information is manipulated by fraudsters in the process of being transferred from mobile devices.



