Reddit shuts down Bitcoin payments

The website began accepting Bitcoin back in 2013 to diversify payment options on the site. However, currently, users of the site can no longer use Bitcoin to upgrade to Reddit Gold, a feature that enables them to block ads and highlight their comments, according to Investopedia. Payments using Bitcoin on the social news aggregation were made using San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s wallet.

A moderator on the site said they might enable Bitcoin payments again if there is demand and based on progress of Coinbase Commerce, a service launched by the large North American cryptocurrency exchange to enable merchants to accept Bitcoin. The moderator also added that they had observed bugs for payments made using Bitcoin, the online publication continues.

Reddit is the latest among large online platforms to ban cryptocurrencies use. Moreover, Facebook, Twitter, and Alphabet subsidiary Google have already banned ads related to cryptocurrency.