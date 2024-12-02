Reddit gets into virtual currency game

The company hired BitPay developer Ryan Charles in September 2014 to serve as Reddit’s new “cryptocurrency engineer” and assist in the currency’s integration. Reddit has recently closed a USD 50 million funding round led by Sam Altman, Marc Andreessen of Andreessen Horowitz, and Alfred Lin of Sequoia Capital.

In the fall of 2015, a random selection of 950,000 active users will be gifted Reddit Notes, according to the company`s blog. Reddit is still working out details on both the technological and legal aspects of the project, especially regarding how Reddit notes will work within existing government regulations, the same source indicates. The website is said to have roughly 6 million active registered users.

