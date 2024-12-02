Realio closes its second fund for the Liquid Mining Fund





Liquid Mining Fund is focused on investing in early-stage Bitcoin mining businesses, which will provide investors who are seeking opportunistic access to Bitcoin with an alternative, structured investment vehicle.

Investment in Liquid Mining Fund is coupled with the right to convert equity ownership in Liquid Mining Fund into digital securities of LMX on the Algorand blockchain (ASAs), which will provide holders with the rights to revenues generated from Bitcoin mining development and operations. LMX anticipates the digital securities would be admitted for trading on the tZERO ATS, subject to customary due diligence, regulatory holding periods, and compliance with federal securities laws. The tZERO ATS is an alternative trading system that is operated by tZERO ATS, a FINRA member broker-dealer.

Realio initially launched Liquid Mining Fund in August 2020, with Fund I already returning 50% of invested capital in six months from the initial investment.